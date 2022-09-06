Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Edison International by 974.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.