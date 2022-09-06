Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.23.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

