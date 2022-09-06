Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.