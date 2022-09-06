Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after buying an additional 137,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in State Street by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,976,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,339,000 after buying an additional 492,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.