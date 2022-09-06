Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,533 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,889,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $198.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

