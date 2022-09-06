Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.3 %

About Jones Lang LaSalle

JLL opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

