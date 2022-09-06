Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Equifax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.94. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.