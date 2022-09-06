Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE AFG opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

