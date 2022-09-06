Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

Life Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

