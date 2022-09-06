Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,179,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $142.79 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $148.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.89.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

