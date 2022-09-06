Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,328 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

