Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $135.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

