Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $57.59 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Zcash has a total market cap of $875.93 million and approximately $73.77 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $57.59 or 0.00308518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00118755 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00076819 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003700 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000042 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,208,888 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
