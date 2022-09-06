ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $210,265.32

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $210,265.32 and $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00310665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00120745 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00077451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

