ZCore Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $51,908.12 and $535.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00096207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00030906 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00259063 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

