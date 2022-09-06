Zeepin Reaches Market Capitalization of $173,683.79 (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $173,683.79 and $24,996.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeepin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

