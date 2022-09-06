ZelaaPayAE Price Down 92.4% Over Last Week (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 92.4% against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $14,443.84 and approximately $10,629.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 16,755,644,720 coins and its circulating supply is 16,600,644,720 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

