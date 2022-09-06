Zenfuse Market Cap Tops $783,376.29 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $783,376.29 and approximately $17,972.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

