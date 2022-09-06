Zero (ZER) Market Cap Hits $96,451.52

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $96,451.52 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00318633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00127696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00082235 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,858,593 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

