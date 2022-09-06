Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $449.15 million and $119.43 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,551,849,806 coins and its circulating supply is 13,260,382,653 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

