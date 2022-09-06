ZINC (ZINC) Hits One Day Volume of $12.00

ZINC (ZINC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. ZINC has a market cap of $4,615.41 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZINC has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00135611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035330 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023145 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

