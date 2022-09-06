ZKSpace (ZKS) Hits Market Cap of $11.45 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and $1.52 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00874057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016347 BTC.

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

