ZoidPay (ZPAY) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One ZoidPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and approximately $58,419.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay (ZPAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

ZoidPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

