Zoo Token (ZOOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $250,327.07

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $250,327.07 and approximately $39,061.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.

About Zoo Token

Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using US dollars.

