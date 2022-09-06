ZooKeeper One Day Volume Reaches $190,982.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.95 million and $190,982.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00875519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016167 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 236,628,829 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.