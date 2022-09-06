ZooKeeper One Day Volume Reaches $190,982.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.95 million and $190,982.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00875519 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016167 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 236,628,829 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
