Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $306.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

