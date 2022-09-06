ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 36% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $249,514.12 and $157.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00784223 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

