Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zynga Price Performance

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Zynga by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 11.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zynga by 13.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

