ZYX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,017.00 (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One ZYX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZYX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008810 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZYX Coin Profile

ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZYX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZYX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZYX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZYX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.