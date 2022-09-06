ZYX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,017.00 (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One ZYX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007094 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008810 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZYX Coin Trading
