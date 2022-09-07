0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 4.6% This Week

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $27,061.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0Chain

ZCN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

