1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Noble Financial decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.21%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

