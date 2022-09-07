12Ships (TSHP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,888.00

12Ships (TSHP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 12Ships has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $142,176.66 and $12,888.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,227.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00036672 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022885 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.