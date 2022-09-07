1,978 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.
Upstart Trading Up 0.6 %
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.