1stdibs.Com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 20,294 call options on the company. This is an increase of 36,798% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,252 shares of company stock valued at $125,783 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 5.5 %

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.87.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.