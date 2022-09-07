1World 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,566.00 (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $10,566.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00134666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

About 1World

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.