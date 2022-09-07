20,560 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter.

TCHP opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

