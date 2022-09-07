2crazyNFT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77,251.00 (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $319,229.04 and approximately $77,251.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00873109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016222 BTC.
2crazyNFT Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
