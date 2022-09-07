2key.network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (2KEY) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, 2key.network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $169,399.67 and approximately $3.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.12 or 1.00047473 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005406 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002704 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134721 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00035889 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023265 BTC.
About 2key.network
2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,369,697 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network.
2key.network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.
