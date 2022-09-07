4,502 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.