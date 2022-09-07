7,300 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SiTime by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SiTime by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Raymond James decreased their target price on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

SiTime Trading Down 4.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ SITM opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at $96,839,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.