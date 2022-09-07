7,419 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138,053 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $34.17.

