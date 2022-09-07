7,900 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after buying an additional 348,670 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 278,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1,888.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 166,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 131,692 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $43,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,138,938.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $43,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $2,597,379 in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

