88mph Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00014432 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $62,731.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030404 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00086273 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00041770 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003747 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (MPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.