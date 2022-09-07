8X8 PROTOCOL Price Down 53.9% Over Last 7 Days (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $20,151.55 and approximately $244.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003230 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00075779 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

