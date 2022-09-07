Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $83.77 on Exchanges

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $83.77 or 0.00443350 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $147.90 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,895.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023288 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,012,193 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

Aave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

