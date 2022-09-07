ABC Technologies’ (ABCT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABC Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.50.

Shares of ABC Technologies stock opened at C$4.57 on Tuesday. ABC Technologies has a 12-month low of C$4.57 and a 12-month high of C$8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$528.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.13.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

