ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. ABC Technologies traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 4133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABC Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

ABC Technologies Trading Down 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$528.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.13.

ABC Technologies Company Profile

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

