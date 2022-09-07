Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Preferred Bank worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

