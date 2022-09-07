Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. abrdn plc increased its position in Fabrinet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after buying an additional 184,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Shares of FN stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

