ACENT Trading Down 7.4% This Week (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $1.01 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023123 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

